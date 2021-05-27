Insider Selling: QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) CEO Sells 33,144 Shares of Stock

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) CEO Douglas Valenti sold 33,144 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $606,535.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,670,697.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Douglas Valenti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Douglas Valenti sold 10,822 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $198,150.82.

On Friday, May 21st, Douglas Valenti sold 10,730 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $195,178.70.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Douglas Valenti sold 17,100 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $305,577.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Douglas Valenti sold 11,772 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $209,777.04.

On Monday, May 3rd, Douglas Valenti sold 2,084 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $42,992.92.

On Thursday, April 1st, Douglas Valenti sold 2,308 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $47,960.24.

On Monday, March 29th, Douglas Valenti sold 45,908 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $934,227.80.

On Friday, March 26th, Douglas Valenti sold 36,701 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $739,892.16.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Douglas Valenti sold 9,293 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $195,617.65.

On Monday, March 1st, Douglas Valenti sold 2,083 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $51,075.16.

Shares of QNST traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.37. The stock had a trading volume of 360,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,866. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.85. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $25.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $984.98 million, a PE ratio of 45.93 and a beta of 0.91.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $153.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.22 million. As a group, analysts forecast that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on QuinStreet from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on QuinStreet from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in QuinStreet by 134.5% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 900.0% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the first quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

