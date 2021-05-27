Insider Selling: Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) CAO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $1,245,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,057,204.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Reata Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $10.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $137.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 742,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,604. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.34 and a twelve month high of $186.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.95.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.44% and a negative net margin of 3,092.54%. The company’s revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.89) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $39,880,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $26,068,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $25,074,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 749,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,702,000 after buying an additional 205,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,120,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,568,000 after buying an additional 200,996 shares in the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RETA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Reata Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.22.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

