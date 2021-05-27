Insider Selling: SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Director Sells 2,200 Shares of Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Director Tom Dang-Hsing Yiu sold 2,200 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.74, for a total transaction of $212,828.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

SiTime stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $98.09. 247,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,949. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.18. SiTime Co. has a 52 week low of $29.25 and a 52 week high of $151.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -196.18 and a beta of 0.54.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. SiTime had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $35.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SiTime from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SITM. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in SiTime in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in SiTime in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in SiTime in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in SiTime in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in SiTime in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

