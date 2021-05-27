Insider Selling: Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Director Sells 357,884 Shares of Stock

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $29,017,234.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:SYY traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.44. 3,776,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,308,128. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $50.03 and a twelve month high of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.47 and a 200 day moving average of $77.60. The stock has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a PE ratio of -160.88, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.44.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Sysco by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Sysco by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 524,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,924,000 after purchasing an additional 240,384 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Sysco by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 18,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Planning Directions Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

