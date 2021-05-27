IONChain (IONC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $3,729.00

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 27th. IONChain has a market capitalization of $238,990.98 and approximately $3,729.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, IONChain has traded down 36.9% against the dollar. One IONChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00082828 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005303 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00020530 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.95 or 0.00966545 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,762.83 or 0.09699883 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00093424 BTC.

IONChain Coin Profile

IONChain is a coin. IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 coins. The Reddit community for IONChain is https://reddit.com/r/ionchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IONChain is ionchain.org . IONChain’s official message board is medium.com/@IONChain . IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

IONChain Coin Trading

