Joseph D. Russell, Jr. Sells 3,500 Shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) Stock

PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of PS Business Parks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.63, for a total transaction of $544,705.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Joseph D. Russell, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 27th, Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of PS Business Parks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $390,075.00.

NYSE PSB traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $155.19. The stock had a trading volume of 135,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,233. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51 and a beta of 0.47. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.26 and a 12-month high of $165.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.01.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.21. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 38.26%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.93%.

Separately, KeyCorp raised shares of PS Business Parks from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 1.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 1.4% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 5.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

