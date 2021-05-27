Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Major Shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third Sells 552,520 Shares of Stock

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 552,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $4,420,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:JNCE traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $7.90. The company had a trading volume of 200,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,390. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.43 and a 52-week high of $14.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.71 and a 200 day moving average of $9.25. The company has a market cap of $404.54 million, a PE ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.10.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.21). On average, research analysts predict that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JNCE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Jounce Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet lowered Jounce Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new position in Jounce Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $33,509,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $24,052,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 18.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,839,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,888,000 after acquiring an additional 292,744 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $18,728,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $10,809,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

