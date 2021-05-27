Keith Breinlinger Sells 4,000 Shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Stock

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) insider Keith Breinlinger sold 4,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $169,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,754.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Keith Breinlinger also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

On Tuesday, May 11th, Keith Breinlinger sold 4,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $167,640.00.

On Tuesday, April 27th, Keith Breinlinger sold 7,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $365,750.00.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $398,310.00.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $449,047.50.

On Monday, March 1st, Keith Breinlinger sold 13,250 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $816,597.50.

Shares of BLI stock traded up $1.11 on Thursday, hitting $44.93. The stock had a trading volume of 441,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,390. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.51 and a twelve month high of $113.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.28. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.46.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $18.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.76 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 70.27% and a negative return on equity of 33.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its position in Berkeley Lights by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 15,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Berkeley Lights by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 55.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.80.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.