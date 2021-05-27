Keith Yandell Sells 68,961 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) insider Keith Yandell sold 68,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $9,473,862.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Keith Yandell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 20th, Keith Yandell sold 11,712 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $1,600,679.04.
- On Tuesday, March 9th, Keith Yandell sold 162,587 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $21,136,310.00.
Shares of DASH traded up $10.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $152.82. 5,991,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,377,536. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.13 and a 1 year high of $256.09. The stock has a market cap of $49.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.62.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth $2,403,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth $22,062,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth $7,426,893,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth $222,773,000. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth $227,829,000. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on DASH. Mizuho dropped their target price on DoorDash from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on DoorDash from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.72.
DoorDash Company Profile
DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.
Featured Article: What does RSI mean?
Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.