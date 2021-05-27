LABS Group 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $508,163.00 (LABS)

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. During the last week, LABS Group has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LABS Group coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0171 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LABS Group has a total market capitalization of $12.95 million and approximately $508,163.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00062575 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.57 or 0.00341237 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.91 or 0.00183911 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004130 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00037761 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $318.06 or 0.00824936 BTC.

LABS Group Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 756,966,670 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio . LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio

Buying and Selling LABS Group

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LABS Group should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LABS Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

