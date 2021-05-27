Lethean Price Down 23.1% Over Last Week (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 27th. During the last seven days, Lethean has traded 23.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lethean coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lethean has a total market capitalization of $1.31 million and $5,901.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,105.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,714.70 or 0.07124265 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $742.25 or 0.01947897 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $191.90 or 0.00503607 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.99 or 0.00196790 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $248.14 or 0.00651193 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.05 or 0.00477745 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005404 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $148.41 or 0.00389487 BTC.

Lethean Profile

Lethean (LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

