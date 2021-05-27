Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) President Sells $297,600.00 in Stock

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) President Ron Gusek sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $297,600.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,273,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,953,563.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ron Gusek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, Ron Gusek sold 30,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total value of $407,700.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Ron Gusek sold 30,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total value of $399,600.00.

On Friday, March 5th, Ron Gusek sold 25,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $320,000.00.

NYSE:LBRT traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.97. 794,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,610. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.53. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $15.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 3.16.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.05. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 13.54% and a negative net margin of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $552.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.64 million. As a group, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LBRT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI raised Liberty Oilfield Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley upped their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Oilfield Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the period. SCP Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.70% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

