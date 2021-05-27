Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) Director Sells $124,001.70 in Stock

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) Director Craig Phillips sold 8,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $124,001.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 652,030 shares in the company, valued at $10,073,863.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Craig Phillips also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 27th, Craig Phillips sold 614 shares of Lifetime Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $9,210.00.

LCUT traded up $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $15.21. 33,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,607. Lifetime Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $17.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.32 million, a PE ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.32.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $195.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.23 million. Lifetime Brands had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 3.44%. On average, equities analysts expect that Lifetime Brands, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0425 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Lifetime Brands’s payout ratio is 17.89%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 51,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 11,923 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 15.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 150.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 152,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 91,300 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 16.5% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 18,451 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 487,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,402,000 after acquiring an additional 66,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LCUT shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on Lifetime Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lifetime Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lifetime Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

