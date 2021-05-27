Madre Armelle De Sells 1,875 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $168,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,825,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Madre Armelle De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 25th, Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $168,750.00.

Datadog stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $92.31. 3,969,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,614,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.60 and a fifty-two week high of $119.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -659.31 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.78 and its 200-day moving average is $93.96.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Datadog had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DDOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Datadog by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,271,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,041 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Datadog by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,780,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,472,000 after acquiring an additional 561,531 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Datadog by 311.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,768,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,467,000 after acquiring an additional 8,154,019 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,090,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,950,000 after acquiring an additional 541,225 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Datadog by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,449,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,542,000 after acquiring an additional 328,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

