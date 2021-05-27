MASQ Price Up 1.2% Over Last 7 Days (MASQ)

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. MASQ has a total market cap of $4.00 million and $211,931.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MASQ coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000557 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MASQ has traded up 1.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MASQ alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00062897 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $132.97 or 0.00342782 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.53 or 0.00184398 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004133 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00037311 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.95 or 0.00829929 BTC.

MASQ Coin Profile

MASQ launched on November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,510,936 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

MASQ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MASQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MASQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MASQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MASQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.