Massnet Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.29 Million (MASS)

Massnet (CURRENCY:MASS) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. Over the last week, Massnet has traded down 34.5% against the US dollar. Massnet has a market cap of $33.56 million and approximately $2.29 million worth of Massnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Massnet coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000913 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00082539 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005262 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.60 or 0.00088171 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00020452 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $366.27 or 0.00961223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,676.59 or 0.09648563 BTC.

About Massnet

MASS is a Proof-of-Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. Massnet’s total supply is 96,457,463 coins. Massnet’s official Twitter account is @MASSToken . Massnet’s official message board is medium.com . The official website for Massnet is massnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The MASS consensus engine aims to become the basic infrastructure to all blockchain consensus layers. Based on a Proof-of-Capacity consensus protocol, the MASS consensus engine creates a consensus layer that is permissionless, fair, energy efficiency, secure, and universal, ensuring the fundamental security of the public chain. The MASS consensus engine is universal and is capable of providing consensus services across any number of public chains. Nodes use storage capacity to run the consensus protocol and do not require permission. The MASS consensus engine is fair and energy efficient; only a very small amount of computing resources are required, meaning everyone has the chance to participate. MASS Net is the a public chain to make use of the MASS consensus engine. MASS is the store of value in circulation in MASS Net, and is also the value anchor for the MASS consensus engine. The MASS community is a non-profit online organisation that works for the popularisation of blockchain technology. It was launched in 2017. “

Buying and Selling Massnet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Massnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Massnet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Massnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

