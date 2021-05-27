MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) CEO Kishore Seendripu Sells 13,198 Shares

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $483,310.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,748,645.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kishore Seendripu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 13th, Kishore Seendripu sold 9,562 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $314,494.18.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Kishore Seendripu sold 8,908 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $298,685.24.

On Thursday, April 8th, Kishore Seendripu sold 8,908 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $314,897.80.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Kishore Seendripu sold 8,909 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $318,942.20.

On Monday, March 15th, Kishore Seendripu sold 8,910 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $321,740.10.

On Thursday, March 11th, Kishore Seendripu sold 15,860 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $573,180.40.

MXL traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.89. The company had a trading volume of 358,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.99. MaxLinear, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $44.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.70.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a positive return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $209.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 237.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MXL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

