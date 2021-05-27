McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) EVP Lori A. Schechter Sells 1,828 Shares

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 1,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.73, for a total transaction of $365,106.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,564.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE MCK traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $194.31. 1,289,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a PE ratio of -6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.94. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $139.76 and a 1-year high of $204.66.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.08 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

McKesson declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 3.3% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 59.4% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 2.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Argus upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.18.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

