Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) VP Sells $385,525.00 in Stock

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.21, for a total transaction of $385,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $155.75. 1,583,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,067,582. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.52. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $94.05 and a 52-week high of $166.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.60 billion, a PE ratio of 120.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.68.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.413 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.16%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1,036.2% during the 1st quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,179,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 185.2% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

MCHP has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.55.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

