Monetha (MTH) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $257,881.00

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded down 12.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 27th. Monetha has a total market capitalization of $8.87 million and $257,881.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Monetha has traded 20.6% lower against the dollar. One Monetha coin can now be bought for about $0.0221 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00082539 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005262 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00020452 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.27 or 0.00961223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,676.59 or 0.09648563 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.53 or 0.00093240 BTC.

About Monetha

Monetha (MTH) is a coin. It launched on August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. Monetha’s official message board is medium.com/@monetha . Monetha’s official website is www.monetha.io . The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

Monetha Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monetha should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monetha using one of the exchanges listed above.

