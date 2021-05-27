NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Insider Robert J. Shovlin Sells 130,604 Shares

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 130,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $5,134,043.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 249,914 shares in the company, valued at $9,824,119.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ NEO traded up $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $40.70. The company had a trading volume of 375,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,252. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -508.75 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.76 and its 200 day moving average is $49.34. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.19 and a 52-week high of $61.57. The company has a quick ratio of 13.60, a current ratio of 13.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.17 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist started coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NeoGenomics by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,246,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $928,557,000 after purchasing an additional 861,490 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in NeoGenomics by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,852,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $234,028,000 after purchasing an additional 124,841 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in NeoGenomics by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,103,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $197,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,761 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in NeoGenomics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,142,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $151,573,000 after purchasing an additional 67,143 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in NeoGenomics by 751.8% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 2,723,474 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $131,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,756 shares during the period. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers It provides cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; and immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize cellular proteins in tissue section, as well as to allow clients to visualize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains.

