Nimiq (NIM) Trading 19.8% Lower This Week

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. Over the last week, Nimiq has traded 19.8% lower against the dollar. Nimiq has a total market cap of $53.02 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nimiq coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,105.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,714.70 or 0.07124265 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $742.25 or 0.01947897 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $191.90 or 0.00503607 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.99 or 0.00196790 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $248.14 or 0.00651193 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $182.05 or 0.00477745 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005404 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $148.41 or 0.00389487 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,478,790,091 coins and its circulating supply is 7,817,290,091 coins. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

