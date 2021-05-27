Opaleye Management Inc. Sells 48,000 Shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) Stock

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $409,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 27th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 126,000 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.49, for a total transaction of $1,069,740.00.
ETON traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.49. The stock had a trading volume of 607,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,761. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 9.46 and a quick ratio of 9.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 1.24. Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $10.30.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its position in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,052,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,560,000 after purchasing an additional 59,350 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 11,778 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. 35.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia; Alkindi Sprinkle, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; and Alaway Preservative Free, a preservative-free ophthalmic product to treat allergic conjunctivitis.
See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index
Receive News & Ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.