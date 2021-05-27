Opaleye Management Inc. Sells 48,000 Shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) Stock

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $409,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 27th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 126,000 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.49, for a total transaction of $1,069,740.00.

ETON traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.49. The stock had a trading volume of 607,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,761. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 9.46 and a quick ratio of 9.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 1.24. Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $10.30.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. As a group, research analysts expect that Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its position in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,052,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,560,000 after purchasing an additional 59,350 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 11,778 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. 35.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia; Alkindi Sprinkle, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; and Alaway Preservative Free, a preservative-free ophthalmic product to treat allergic conjunctivitis.

