Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Major Shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents Sells 50,000 Shares

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total value of $716,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,217,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,914,986.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Of The University Of C. Regents also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Of The University Of C. Regents sold 125,000 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $1,800,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Of The University Of C. Regents sold 82,878 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $1,183,497.84.

NYSE ORCC remained flat at $$14.38 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 809,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,657. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.26 and a 200-day moving average of $13.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $14.64.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $221.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.03 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 104.64% and a return on equity of 8.30%. Equities analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is 93.23%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Gillson Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 539,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,432,000 after acquiring an additional 58,790 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 104,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,138,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,677,000 after acquiring an additional 51,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 303.5% during the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 194,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 146,502 shares during the last quarter. 45.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORCC. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Owl Rock Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Owl Rock Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.43.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

