Peony (PNY) Trading Up 6.6% Over Last Week

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. Peony has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and $2,524.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peony coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000392 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Peony has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00074044 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003545 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002928 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000100 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Peony Profile

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 8,843,198 coins. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

