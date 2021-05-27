Peter G. Traber Buys 20,000 Shares of Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Stock

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) insider Peter G. Traber acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,500 shares in the company, valued at $540,645. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ SELB traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.35. 2,353,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,625,536. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.47 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.39 million, a P/E ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 0.97.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). On average, research analysts predict that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SELB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Selecta Biosciences by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,242,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,246,000 after purchasing an additional 767,763 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Selecta Biosciences by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,126,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,557 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Selecta Biosciences by 361.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,854,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,681 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $4,957,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Selecta Biosciences by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,556,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,043,000 after purchasing an additional 562,812 shares during the period. 47.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SELB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.20.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's proprietary pipeline includes enzymes therapies, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

