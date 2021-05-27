Phantasma Energy Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $35.00 (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. One Phantasma Energy coin can currently be purchased for $0.0367 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar. Phantasma Energy has a market capitalization of $1.71 million and $35.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00062881 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.51 or 0.00345128 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.74 or 0.00185653 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004108 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00037136 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $313.35 or 0.00822343 BTC.

Phantasma Energy Coin Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 46,527,302 coins. The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Phantasma Energy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma Energy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma Energy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

