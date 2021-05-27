Photon (PHO) Trading Down 8.3% Over Last Week

Photon (CURRENCY:PHO) traded 27% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 27th. One Photon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Photon has a total market cap of $231,359.77 and approximately $3.00 worth of Photon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Photon has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,450.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,738.66 or 0.07122623 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $747.03 or 0.01942865 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.42 or 0.00503032 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.27 or 0.00193149 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $250.86 or 0.00652420 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.83 or 0.00478094 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005362 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.34 or 0.00388408 BTC.

Photon Coin Profile

Photon (PHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Photon’s total supply is 39,786,834,004 coins. Photon’s official Twitter account is @PhotonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Photon is https://reddit.com/r/Photon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Photon is www.photoncc.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Photon is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Blake256 algorithm. It has a 90 billion PHO supply. “

Photon Coin Trading

