Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CEO Sells $1,588,500.00 in Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $1,588,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,588,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 20th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $1,500,500.00.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $1,500,500.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Benjamin Silbermann sold 57,200 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total transaction of $4,125,264.00.

Shares of Pinterest stock traded up $1.36 on Thursday, reaching $64.30. 9,092,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,408,051. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.95 and a 52 week high of $89.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.67 and a 200 day moving average of $71.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a PE ratio of -1,071.67 and a beta of 1.24.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. Pinterest’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 40,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in Pinterest by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 15,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PINS. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $107.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.58.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

