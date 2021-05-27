Playgroundz Hits Market Capitalization of $2.84 Million (IOG)

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. Playgroundz has a market cap of $2.84 million and $1,710.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Playgroundz has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Playgroundz coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0994 or 0.00000256 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00062897 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.97 or 0.00342782 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.53 or 0.00184398 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004133 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00037311 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $321.95 or 0.00829929 BTC.

Playgroundz Coin Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here . Playgroundz’s official message board is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io

Playgroundz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playgroundz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playgroundz using one of the exchanges listed above.

