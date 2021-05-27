Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Director Purchases $55,300.00 in Stock

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Director Andrew J. Gessow bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $55,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:QUOT traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $11.06. The stock had a trading volume of 454,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,936. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.03 and a beta of 0.91. Quotient Technology Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $17.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.86.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 24.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QUOT. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Quotient Technology by 398.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 60,915 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Quotient Technology by 45.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 103,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 32,044 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Quotient Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Quotient Technology by 24.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 178,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 34,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Quotient Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,955,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QUOT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quotient Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company offers Quotient Promotions Platform offers digital paperless and print promotions, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

