Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Begbies Traynor Group (BEG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Begbies Traynor Group (LON: BEG):

5/20/2021 – Begbies Traynor Group had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

5/20/2021 – Begbies Traynor Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Begbies Traynor Group had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

5/10/2021 – Begbies Traynor Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Begbies Traynor Group had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

4/15/2021 – Begbies Traynor Group is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on the stock.

BEG traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 134.60 ($1.76). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,411,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,299. The stock has a market cap of £203.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -269.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 123.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 107.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.03. Begbies Traynor Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 80 ($1.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 140 ($1.83).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. Begbies Traynor Group’s payout ratio is currently -5.60%.

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services, and Property Services. It offers business rescue, closure, and personal insolvency solutions; advise for corporate and commercial finance, restructuring and turnaround, financial consulting and options, forensic accounting and technology, investigations, and corporate solutions; and red flag alert services, as well as personal insolvency solutions comprising individual voluntary arrangement, bankruptcy, debt arrangement scheme, sequestration, and trust deed services.

