Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Begbies Traynor Group (BEG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Begbies Traynor Group (LON: BEG):
- 5/20/2021 – Begbies Traynor Group had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 5/20/2021 – Begbies Traynor Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on the stock.
- 5/10/2021 – Begbies Traynor Group had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 5/10/2021 – Begbies Traynor Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on the stock.
- 4/22/2021 – Begbies Traynor Group had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 4/15/2021 – Begbies Traynor Group is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on the stock.
BEG traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 134.60 ($1.76). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,411,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,299. The stock has a market cap of £203.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -269.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 123.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 107.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.03. Begbies Traynor Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 80 ($1.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 140 ($1.83).
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. Begbies Traynor Group’s payout ratio is currently -5.60%.
