Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Major Shareholder Sells $787,419.36 in Stock

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 24,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total transaction of $787,419.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ansbert Gadicke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 22,200 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $757,464.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 9,957 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total transaction of $345,408.33.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 23,404 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $799,480.64.

RPTX stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.49. The company had a trading volume of 54,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,067. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $46.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.24.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPTX. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $713,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $12,485,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on RPTX shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

