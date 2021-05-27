Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Harvard Bioscience (HBIO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ: HBIO) in the last few weeks:

5/24/2021 – Harvard Bioscience was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “HARVARD BIOSCIENCE develops, manufactures and markets tools used in drug discovery research at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, universities and government laboratories. “

5/21/2021 – Harvard Bioscience was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “HARVARD BIOSCIENCE develops, manufactures and markets tools used in drug discovery research at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, universities and government laboratories. “

5/18/2021 – Harvard Bioscience was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “HARVARD BIOSCIENCE develops, manufactures and markets tools used in drug discovery research at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, universities and government laboratories. “

5/6/2021 – Harvard Bioscience was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “HARVARD BIOSCIENCE develops, manufactures and markets tools used in drug discovery research at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, universities and government laboratories. “

5/3/2021 – Harvard Bioscience was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “HARVARD BIOSCIENCE develops, manufactures and markets tools used in drug discovery research at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, universities and government laboratories. “

4/30/2021 – Harvard Bioscience was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “HARVARD BIOSCIENCE develops, manufactures and markets tools used in drug discovery research at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, universities and government laboratories. “

4/22/2021 – Harvard Bioscience was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “HARVARD BIOSCIENCE develops, manufactures and markets tools used in drug discovery research at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, universities and government laboratories. “

4/20/2021 – Harvard Bioscience was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “HARVARD BIOSCIENCE develops, manufactures and markets tools used in drug discovery research at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, universities and government laboratories. “

4/15/2021 – Harvard Bioscience was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “HARVARD BIOSCIENCE develops, manufactures and markets tools used in drug discovery research at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, universities and government laboratories. “

4/9/2021 – Harvard Bioscience was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “HARVARD BIOSCIENCE develops, manufactures and markets tools used in drug discovery research at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, universities and government laboratories. “

4/8/2021 – Harvard Bioscience was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “HARVARD BIOSCIENCE develops, manufactures and markets tools used in drug discovery research at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, universities and government laboratories. “

4/1/2021 – Harvard Bioscience was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “HARVARD BIOSCIENCE develops, manufactures and markets tools used in drug discovery research at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, universities and government laboratories. “

3/31/2021 – Harvard Bioscience was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “HARVARD BIOSCIENCE develops, manufactures and markets tools used in drug discovery research at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, universities and government laboratories. “

Harvard Bioscience stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.84. The stock had a trading volume of 372,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,357. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.31 million, a P/E ratio of -62.18 and a beta of 1.77. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $7.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 7.42% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. On average, research analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James W. Green sold 39,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total transaction of $290,383.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 89,064 shares of company stock worth $604,261 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBIO. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Harvard Bioscience in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Harvard Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth $181,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 250.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 42,520 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 6.3% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,712,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after acquiring an additional 101,032 shares during the period. Finally, Harvey Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 10.8% in the first quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after acquiring an additional 107,000 shares in the last quarter. 66.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

