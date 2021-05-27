Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Major Shareholder Sells $4,175,550.00 in Stock

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 135,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $4,175,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ RVMD traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.17. The stock had a trading volume of 875,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,817. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.56 and a 200 day moving average of $41.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 2.02. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.17 and a 52-week high of $56.18.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 302.67% and a negative return on equity of 24.40%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Revolution Medicines from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

