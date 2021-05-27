Robert W. Baird Initiates Coverage on 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Investment analysts at Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ONEM. Truist reduced their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $64.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

Shares of ONEM stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $35.19. 2,509,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,500. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.88 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. 1Life Healthcare has a twelve month low of $25.40 and a twelve month high of $59.82.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 22.27% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $121.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 30,000 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $1,351,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 100,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,523,547.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 8,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $375,523.24. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 47,433 shares in the company, valued at $2,137,805.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 160,853 shares of company stock worth $6,749,616.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in 1Life Healthcare by 102.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the first quarter worth $70,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

