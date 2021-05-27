Scott Bender Sells 50,000 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Stock

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $1,717,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,137,938.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Scott Bender also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 12th, Scott Bender sold 1,624,112 shares of Cactus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $49,616,621.60.

Cactus stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.66. 336,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,239. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.32 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.24. The company has a quick ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cactus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $39.07.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Cactus had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 3.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Cactus’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WHD. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 163,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after acquiring an additional 49,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 153,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 11,124 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 7,721 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WHD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Cactus in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cactus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

