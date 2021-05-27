ShowHand Reaches Market Capitalization of $186,814.29 (HAND)

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. ShowHand has a total market capitalization of $186,814.29 and approximately $523.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ShowHand coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ShowHand has traded down 29.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ShowHand alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00082409 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005279 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00020276 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $371.35 or 0.00963154 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,732.04 or 0.09679695 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.01 or 0.00093402 BTC.

ShowHand Coin Profile

ShowHand (CRYPTO:HAND) is a coin. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 coins. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ShowHand is www.showhand.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ShowHand is a decentralized gaming platform combined with an instant payment method that uses blockchain technology. The ShowHand platform offers the users the chance to review the code to confirm is not rigged due to be open-source and also is a traditional gaming platform that allows the users to play a variety of games Poker, BlackJack and Baccarat. On the other side of the project, the payment method acts as a faster mechanism to the payments & rewards, eliminates the high fees and rejected payments. The HAND token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token used to play in games, reward players and acts as a payment method. “

ShowHand Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShowHand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ShowHand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ShowHand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShowHand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.