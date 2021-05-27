SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) Now Covered by Robert W. Baird

Equities researchers at Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SOC Telemed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.40.

Get SOC Telemed alerts:

Shares of SOC Telemed stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,451,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,634. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $547.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.04. SOC Telemed has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $12.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.20.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($1.76). The business had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SOC Telemed will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Warburg Pincus LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed in the fourth quarter worth about $265,580,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SOC Telemed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,747,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in SOC Telemed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of SOC Telemed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,554,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed in the fourth quarter worth $1,223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

About SOC Telemed

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SOC Telemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOC Telemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.