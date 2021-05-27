Spectrum Market Capitalization Tops $32,393.95 (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 12% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. One Spectrum coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Spectrum has a total market cap of $32,393.95 and $7,722.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Spectrum has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $198.10 or 0.00510655 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005326 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00010948 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000233 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003789 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Spectrum Coin Profile

Spectrum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com . Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Buying and Selling Spectrum

