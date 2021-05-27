StakedZEN (STZEN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3,625.00

StakedZEN (CURRENCY:STZEN) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 27th. Over the last week, StakedZEN has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One StakedZEN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $97.58 or 0.00253792 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. StakedZEN has a total market capitalization of $3.26 million and approximately $3,625.00 worth of StakedZEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00062188 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.89 or 0.00343024 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.21 or 0.00185202 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004132 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00036585 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $314.55 or 0.00818080 BTC.

About StakedZEN

StakedZEN’s total supply is 33,404 coins. StakedZEN’s official Twitter account is @stakedzen

Buying and Selling StakedZEN

