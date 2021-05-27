Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Director Joshua D. Frank Sells 160,000 Shares

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total transaction of $13,076,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of SYY traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,776,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,308,128. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $50.03 and a 12 month high of $86.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. The company has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.44.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.55%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Sysco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.38.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SYY. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Sysco by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 524,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,924,000 after purchasing an additional 240,384 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 18,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Planning Directions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

