Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TRHC. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.20.

TRHC traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.70. 166,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,169. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.63 and its 200 day moving average is $43.71. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 52 week low of $30.12 and a 52 week high of $69.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.20 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 23.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, Director Gordon Tunstall sold 10,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $412,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,410.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $344,080.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 853,360 shares in the company, valued at $36,703,013.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,654,880 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

