Taylor C. Kessel Sells 11,073 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Stock

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) insider Taylor C. Kessel sold 11,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $217,362.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,164.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:XHR remained flat at $$19.61 during trading hours on Thursday. 635,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,501. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 1.67. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $21.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.55.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $87.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.35 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 75.76% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after buying an additional 19,418 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 8,475 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 33,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XHR shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

