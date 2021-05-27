Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Coverage Initiated at Robert W. Baird

Equities researchers at Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $305.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $275.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.70.

Shares of TDOC stock traded up $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $149.00. 3,710,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,595,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.96. Teladoc Health has a twelve month low of $129.74 and a twelve month high of $308.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of -28.93 and a beta of 0.21.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,959 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total value of $579,597.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,958 shares in the company, valued at $13,609,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total transaction of $155,874.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,449.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 512,781 shares of company stock valued at $95,833,526 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at about $575,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 65,826 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 53,944 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,804,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,067,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.6% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

