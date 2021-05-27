Teloscoin (TELOS) Achieves Market Cap of $554,245.70

Teloscoin (CURRENCY:TELOS) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. One Teloscoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Teloscoin has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Teloscoin has a market cap of $554,245.70 and approximately $1,050.00 worth of Teloscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00050199 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.05 or 0.00296576 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00045237 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00008569 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00010386 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000167 BTC.

About Teloscoin

Teloscoin (CRYPTO:TELOS) uses the hashing algorithm. Teloscoin’s total supply is 167,400,184 coins and its circulating supply is 167,399,821 coins. The Reddit community for Teloscoin is /r/TelosCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Teloscoin’s official Twitter account is @teloscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcendece combines an open-source, decentralized blockchain with existing services like AmiCloud and the indieGO-Appstore. All of them accept the Transcendence Network Token called Telos. The longterm plan is to move the cloud-storage and cloud-computing aspects of the closed source software to the open-source blockchain. “

Teloscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Teloscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Teloscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Teloscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

