The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.60-1.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.36. The Gap also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.600-1.750 EPS.

Shares of The Gap stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,859,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,899,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.29. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.66. The Gap has a one year low of $8.81 and a one year high of $37.63.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. The Gap had a negative return on equity of 31.20% and a negative net margin of 4.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.51) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Gap will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio is -48.74%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GPS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Gap from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on The Gap from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on The Gap from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The Gap in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Gap from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The Gap presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.16.

In other news, EVP Sheila Peters sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,912.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nancy Green sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $89,991.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,711. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 547,018 shares of company stock worth $17,557,273 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

