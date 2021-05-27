The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) Major Shareholder Sells $23,400.00 in Stock

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) major shareholder John E. Herzog sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $23,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,085,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,758,885.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of OLB stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.00. The company had a trading volume of 62,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a current ratio of 6.32. The OLB Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $16.40. The company has a market capitalization of $35.57 million and a P/E ratio of -13.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.41.

The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.23 million during the quarter. The OLB Group had a negative net margin of 24.90% and a negative return on equity of 26.48%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The OLB Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 13,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of The OLB Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The OLB Group

The OLB Group, Inc operates as a FinTech and payment facilitator company in the United States. It offers OmniSoft, a cloud-based business management platform that provides turnkey solutions for merchants to enable them to build and manage their retail businesses; eVance, a payment processing solution; SecurePay, a payment gateway and virtual terminal with proprietary business management tools; and CrowdPay.us, a white label capital raising platform.

