Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Director Sells $663,709.20 in Stock

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Director Sipho Abednego Nkosi sold 28,732 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $663,709.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,362 shares in the company, valued at $2,249,062.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of TROX traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,048,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,441. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.67. Tronox Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $24.23.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $891.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.69 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 32.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tronox Holdings plc will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TROX. Bank of America began coverage on Tronox in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Tronox from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tronox has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tronox during the first quarter worth $25,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Tronox during the first quarter worth $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Tronox during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tronox by 252.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Tronox during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 66.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

