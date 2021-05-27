TrueDeck Price Tops $0.0136 (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 27th. One TrueDeck coin can now be purchased for $0.0136 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded up 47.7% against the dollar. TrueDeck has a total market cap of $417,766.09 and $23,742.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TrueDeck (CRYPTO:TDP) is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

